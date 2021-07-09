STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review augmentation, availability of oxygen

During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw a shortage of medical oxygen as the cases shot up in the last two weeks of April and the first two weeks of May.

Published: 09th July 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 02:47 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as part of the country's preparation for a possible third wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of oxygen across the county at 11: 30 am, informed officials.

On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and COVID-19 situation in the country and expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported India reports 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 44,459 recoveries, and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

There are 4,58,727 active cases in the country. 

TAGS
COVID 19 in India Narendra Modi
