STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police encounters ploy to protect top criminals: Assam Jatiya Parishad

The party alleged that the chief minister's sanction to make encounters the 'pattern in handling fleeing criminals' has led to doubts on the actual motives of these incidents.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Encounter, Police

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday alleged that the surge in encounters in Assam was a ploy to "silence" lower-rung criminals to protect their bosses running illegal syndicates, including politicians and top police officers.

The chief minister's sanction to make encounters the "pattern" in handling fleeing criminals, whose numbers have suddenly spiked, has led to doubts on the actual motives of these incidents, the party further alleged.

Addressing a press conference here, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan questioned, "Under the guise of fighting crime, are people being 'silenced' and terror created in their minds to protect the top criminals?" More than a dozen suspected militants and criminals have been shot dead in the state since May as they reportedly tried to escape from custody, while several others, including rape accused, and suspected cattle smugglers, have been injured, the AJP leader claimed.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at a meeting on July 5 with Officers In-Charge of police stations across the state, had said that shooting at criminals "should be the pattern" if they attempt to escape from custody or try to snatch arms from on-duty personnel and fire at them.

Bhuyan further alleged that criminal rackets and syndicates in the state have been running for several years in connivance with a section of politicians and police officers, and the encounters could be to "protect" those involved in these crimes.

Referring to the operations against cattle smuggling, Bhuyan said, the government should institute an inquiry into the alleged Rs 60,000 crore illegal dealings in the syndicate in the last five years. He pointed that the incumbent chief minister has himself claimed that Rs 1,000 crore illegal transactions happen per month in the cattle smuggling syndicate.

The BJP had led a coalition government in the state in the last five years and had retained power in this years state polls, with Sarma replacing Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister. "How can we be sure that those involved in cattle smuggling will not be killed in an encounter to erase all evidence?" Bhuyan questioned.

He also expressed apprehension that with the encounters becoming a "pattern", these could soon be used for vindictive purposes.

Pointing out that the ways to deal with a criminal are elaborated under different sections of IPC, CrPC, and Police Manual, the AJP leader alleged that the chief ministers statement of July 5 could lead to a mindset among the police officers in favour of encounters. "If any convict or accused is to die in police firing other than the conditions specified under the law, the police officers have to face charges of culpable homicide," Bhuyan said.

The AJP leader also criticised the chief ministers recent statement undermining the power and role of an MLA in a democratic set-up. "The executive, the legislature, and the judiciary are the pillars of democracy. The CMs statement that the officers will not listen to the MLAs but only work at the instruction of the ministers negates the importance of the legislature. The power to hand out death sentence given to the police by the chief minister has also clearly done away with the judiciarys role," he claimed.

The AJP leader added that the message that the chief minister is sending that only the executive is important is against our Constitution and the AJP strongly opposes it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Jatiya Parishad Assam Assam Police Assam Police encounter
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp