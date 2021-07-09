STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tej Pratap Yadav turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Tej Pratap shared information about the incense sticks being marketed in Patna on Wednesday.

Published: 09th July 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad has got an entrepreneur in his family: his son Tej Pratap Yadav has got into the business of manufacturing incense sticks with the brand name ‘L&R’ (Lalu- Rabri).

Tej Pratap shared information about the incense sticks being marketed in Patna on Wednesday. A manufacturing unit has been set up in the Danapurbased cattle shed of Lalu Prasad where a range of perfumed incense sticks are made with organic material such as flowers dumped outside temples. “Flowers offered in temples are collected and with the help of essential oils are converted into incense.

The holding straws are not of bamboo but of coconut leaves without scented chemicals,” he said. The brand name of ‘LR’ is explained as an abbreviated form of ‘Longest and Rich.’ But party sources said it stands for ‘Lalu-Rabri’ (Tej Pratap’s parents). The incense sticks are interestingly named Krishna Leela Agarbatti, Barsana Agarbatti and Sewa Kunj Agarbatti.

Tej Pratap has often drawn eyeballs for his eccentric ways, such as dressing and acting like Lord Krishna. “The owner often comes to the cowshed to monitor the production. The entire facility is under CCTV surveillance and Tej Pratap himself keeps an eye through his mobile phone,” said an employee at the Danapur unit. “We supply the incense sticks to retailers and stockists across the country.” A supporter of Tej Pratap remarked jocularly that the product could eventually challenge products sold in the name of yoga guru Ramdev.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav incense sticks
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp