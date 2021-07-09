Two Pakistani terrorists eliminated as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri; Two jawans dead

By PTI

JAMMU: The Army foiled a major infiltration bid on Thursday along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri as they eliminated two Pakistani terrorists, while lost two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, in the fierce gun battle, officials said.

Based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in Dadal area in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri district, Army troops had launched extensive search operations, a defence spokesman said.

Subsequently, the information was corroborated on Thursday and a search-and-destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the terrorists spotted them in Dadal forest area, and challenged them, he said.

The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades, leading to a fierce encounter in which two terrorists from Pakistan were killed, the spokesman said.

In the operation, Naib Sub Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries, he said.

Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity have been recovered from the terrorists, the spokesman said, adding a detailed search of the area continues.

This is second infiltration bid foiled by troops in the last 24 hours along the Line of Control in Rajouri.

A Pakistani terrorist was gunned down as Army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Two soldiers were injured in the fire-fight with the terrorists who made an attempt to cross the LoC.