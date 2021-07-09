STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union govt says India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage exceeds 36.89 crore

More than 11.18 crore doses have been administered in the age group of 18-44 years, it said.

Published: 09th July 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

A woman getting vaccinated

Image for representation (File photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 36.89 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Cumulatively, more than 11.18 crore doses have been administered in the age group of 18-44 years, it said.

The ministry said over 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

On Day-174 of the vaccination drive (July 8), out of the total 40,23,173 vaccine doses that were given, 27,01,200 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 13,21,973 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

As many as 20,31,634 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,79,901 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 10,84,53,590 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and total 33,79,213 have received their second.

Eight states-- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Covid vaccination COVID-19 Coronavirus India
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp