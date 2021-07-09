STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: One killed as BJP candidate's supporters try to 'abduct' BDC member

Bahraich SP Sujata Singh said that an FIR has been registered against 10 people, including Sudhir Yagyasaini and the gunner deployed for the security of his wife Sarita.

Published: 09th July 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

A profusely bleeding Raj Naik was rushed to a private nursing home at Jharsuguda where he breathed his last. (Representational Image)

By PTI

BAHRAICH (UTTAR PRADESH): A brother-in-law of a block development committee member was killed here as he resisted an alleged attempt to abduct his relative by a BJP candidate's husband and supporters ahead of the polls for the block panchayat head.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Dinapurwa village when BJP candidate Sarita Yagyasaini's husband Sudhir Yagyasaini, along with her supporters and a gunner, reached block development committee (BDC) member Yadurai Devi's house.

They tried to abduct her to get her vote in the polls scheduled for July 10. BDC members are eligible to vote in the elections. When Yadurai Devi's brother-in-law Mayaram (60) resisted the attempt, he was hit with the butt of a gun and died on the spot, police said.

Bahraich SP Sujata Singh said that an FIR has been registered against 10 people, including Sudhir Yagyasaini and the gunner deployed for the security of his wife Sarita. Police have arrested two of the accused--Ram Bhulawan Shukla and Jitendra Kumar -- and teams have been formed to arrest the others involved in the act, she said.

The matter has been taken seriously and elaborate security arrangements have been made, the SP said, adding the stringent National Security Act will be invoked against the accused. Samajwadi Party's district president Ramharsh Yadav alleged that police are working as an "agent" of the BJP due to which its members are indulging in such acts.

Meanwhile, in Kaushambi district's Sirathu block, a police team raided the residence of an independent candidate, finding 18 BDC members present there. They were taken to the Saini police station and later released after the intervention of BJP MLA Shitla Prasad Patel.

When asked, Circle Officer Yogendra Krishan Narain said he had got information that independent candidate Dileep Patel had held 18 BDC members hostage in his house. Acting on it, police reached there and brought all 18 members to the police station, where the BDC members said they willingly went there and were not forced.

Later, all of them were set free.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Block development committee Sarita Yagyasaini
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp