Work for ‘one solution, one agreement' to resolve Naga issue: Neiphiu Rio-headed panel to negotiating groups

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In a significant statement, a Nagaland government-appointed committee has batted for “one solution, one agreement” of the vexed “Naga political problem”.

The Parliamentary Core Committee on Naga Political Issue, which met on Friday, adopted a five-point resolution. One solution, one agreement is one of the important takeaways.

“The Core Committee…appeals to the Naga negotiating groups to come together…and create a common approach for One Solution and One Agreement,” a key point of the resolution reads.

The Nagaland government has often spoken about an “honourable” solution. Its latest statement on one solution, which is reflective of the Centre’s position, puts the onus on the various Naga insurgent groups to reach an agreement for a single settlement.

It was former Union Home Secretary GK Pillai who had made it clear that there should be only one solution to the protracted issue which transcends beyond Nagaland’s inter-state boundary.

The committee stressed the resumption of the peace talks with a positive approach of mutual respect for each other by setting aside pre-conditions in the interest of peace and to usher in an atmosphere conducive to finding a solution to the problem.

The Centre is separately holding the peace talks with the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and eight other groups which came together a few years ago under the banner of “Naga National Political Groups” or NNPGs. The two entities have differences between them.

The only outfit outside the purview of peace talks is the NSCN’s Yung Aung faction that has mostly Nagas from Myanmar.

The Core Committee appealed to the groups to make serious efforts towards unity and reconciliation. It said the constant antagonism against each other is sending out the wrong message to the masses.

“Taking the positive example set by the elected members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, who have risen above party affiliations to unite for the Naga political issue, the Naga political groups should make concerted efforts and listen to the voices of the people for unity and oneness,” another point of the resolution reads.

While appreciating the role and contributions of churches, civil societies and NGOs towards facilitating peace and strengthening the peace process, the committee appealed to the civil societies and mass-based and tribal organizations to make renewed efforts towards creating a congenial atmosphere for early settlement of the issue.