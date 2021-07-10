Follow all precautionary COVID-19 protocols: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 and to follow all precautionary steps.

"Please keep the guard up - follow all precautionary protocols," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "CovidIsNotOver".

His remarks came amid concerns that over-crowding at many places, including hill stations, may lead to an early third wave of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government have also expressed concern over the issue and urged all states and union territories to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.