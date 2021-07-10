STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Giving APMCs access to agriculture infrastructure fund an empty gesture: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha stated that the Rs 1 lakh crore reference is highly misleading because there has been 'no allocation of even a thousand crore rupees from the government'.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

farmers

Farmers' Protest against new Agriculture bill. (File Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Terming the Centre’s announcement regarding Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) as another ‘jumla’ (rhetoric), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday said farmers did not need more loans but freedom from indebtedness.

“The Union government is notorious for the jumlas it spins using a web of outright false claims and exaggerated numbers, which grab the day’s headlines and mislead the public. A minor and insignificant decision about some guidelines change in the scheme, which now allows APMCs to access a financing facility under the AIF, was presented as Rs 1 lakh crore allocation to APMCs. What farmers or their collectives need are not more loans, but freedom from indebtedness. And they need a legally guaranteed remunerative price for their market interfaces,” said a statement by SKM.

The government had said on Thursday that APMCs will have access to Rs 1 lakh crore allocated to the AIF. The Morcha asked the government to “stop its jumlas”, repeal the three “anti-farmer laws” immediately and enact a new one to guarantee remunerative MSP for all commodities.

The SKM stated that the Rs 1 lakh crore reference is highly misleading because there has been “no allocation of even a thousand crore rupees from the government”. “It has merely created a new head under which loans can be accessed from banks. The actual financing is dependent on commercial banks, and India’s story of banking sector mismanagement and collusions with big capitalists is well-known,” the statement said. “In the six months when the three farm laws were in operation before the Supreme Court suspended them, the trade in most APMC markets collapsed by almost half and their revenues dropped drastically,” the statement alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samyukt Kisan Morcha
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp