Guwahati diary: Selfie points to cheer Tokyo-bound athletes and more

Sports enthusiasts will now have two selfie-stick worthy places to visit in the city where there will be tons of opportunities to click the perfect picture for their Insta feed.

Published: 10th July 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Ministry had announced a cheer up campaign whereby some 6,000 selfie points will be set up across the country.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Selfie points to cheer Tokyo-bound athletes 

Sports enthusiasts will now have two selfie-stick worthy places to visit in the city where there will be tons of opportunities to click the perfect picture for their Insta feed. People can visit and take selfies to show their support to the Indian sportspersons taking part in Tokyo Olympics. The selfie points – one at RG Baruah Sports Complex and the other at Dighalipukhuri – were inaugurated by the state’s Sports Minister Bimal Borah. Recently, the Sports Ministry had announced a cheer up campaign whereby some 6,000 selfie points will be set up across the country to encourage the Indian contingent.

Relief for university contractual teachers 

The contractual faculty members of Gauhati University are relieved that an order that rendered them jobless has been provisionally withdrawn. Based on a communication received from the chancellor, their appointments were cancelled on June 30. The university has over 70 contractual faculty members. The order on the provisional withdrawal of the previous order was issued on July 2 by the varsity. “In exercising the power vested upon the vice-chancellor, Gauhati University...the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor...orders provisional withdrawal of the notification...pending reporting to the Academic Council and the Executive Council, Gauhati University in its meetings to be held on 10.07.2021 and 12.07.2021 respectively,” the second notification reads. 

IIT-Guwahati ties up with space centre

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will collaborate with the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) to carry out initiatives jointly for the development of the region. Some initiatives to be taken up under this partnership include internship programmes, joint degree, short-term training, student exchange programmes. A multi- disciplinary approach will be adopted to study ways to tackle disasters. They sometimes can become a roadblock and to address these challenges in a more meaningful way, the institutes need to work together, the IIT-Guwahati said.

OIL’s plogging challenge to make city litter-free

Oil exploration major Oil India Limited (OIL) has initiated a “plogging challenge” that entails a walk, run and cycling for any distance and on any route as per the participants’ convenience. The objective behind plogging which stared in 2016 Sweden, is to motivate people to actively participate in cleaning up their surroundings and taking care of their health through participation in the challenge. The participants are required to pick up trash and litter and dispose of it. It started on July 4 and will conclude on July 15. “We are starting the plogging challenge in Guwahti. On the first day, we had 60 ploggers,” the OIL said. 

