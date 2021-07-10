Madhya Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha on inflation: no problems in life, no joy

By PTI

CHHATARPUR: Putting a philosophical spin on inflation, Madhya Pradesh minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha said here on Saturday that without problems, happiness in life can not be savored.

"In life, problems give us the idea of happiness. If there is no problem, there is no sense of happiness," said Sankhlecha, the minister for MSME, Science and Technology.

He was replying to a question by reporters about people facing the pain of rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities after going through the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if price rise was a failure of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Sakhlecha said, "This could be the thinking of people like you who are spreading rumors."

The Congress took 40 years to administer polio vaccine but Modi had COVID-19 vaccine manufactured and administered across the country within a year, he said.

Sakhlecha, who is minister in-charge of Chhatarpur district, was here to participate in a few programs.