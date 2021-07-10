STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New department to be created in Assam to protect indigenous faith and culture: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Saturday decided to create a new department to protect the culture and practices of people belonging to tribal and other indigenous communities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here.

The new department, he stated, would ensure that the state's indigenous population gets to preserve their faith and traditions, while providing requisite support to them.

Addressing a press meet, Sarma also said that the cabinet, during the meeting, has agreed that financial and administrative reforms were necessary to remove red tape and ensure speedy implementation of schemes.

It further decided that departmental heads will be entitled to give its nod for projects worth Rs 2 crore and below, and a finance committee headed by chief secretary for those between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, the CM explained.

A special standing finance headed by the finance minister will be approving projects that are worth anything between Rs 5 crore and Rs 100 crore, and only the cabinet gets to give a go-ahead to schemes that involve funds over Rs 100 crore, he added.

