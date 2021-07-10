STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New Modi Cabinet in reality representation of entire India, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out at the opponents, Adityanath said some people were opposing the 'positive change' that the country is witnessing.

Published: 10th July 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Cabinet reshuffle initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and induction of new ministers in his team is in reality the representation of entire India.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Adityanath said.

"The kind of public representation and public partnership envisaged by our eminent personalities, especially thinkers like Babasaheb (B R Ambedkar) and (Ram Manohar) Lohia ji, is being fulfilled under the leadership of Modi ji."

"Lohia ji was of the view that a mature democracy is possible only by giving power to the backward class. The prime minister has given constitutional status to the OBC Commission, and has also given representation to the OBC leadership in the Council of Ministers. Had Lohia ji been alive, he would have felt happy by seeing the seeds of his thoughts bearing fruit," he said.

Hitting out at the opponents, Adityanath said some people were opposing the positive change that the country is witnessing.

"For these people, Lohia ji had said that when the big work of social transformation begins, some people oppose it due to anger ('aavesh'). These are the same set of people who had opposed the constitution of the OBC Commission, and had also insulted Babasaheb. These people had never followed even a single principle of Lohia ji in their behavior," he said.

In another tweet, Adityanath said, "Today, the believers of Babasaheb and Lohia ji will accept that Modi ji's mantra of 'Sabkaa Saath, Sabkaa Vikaas, Sabkaa Vishvaas' has validated the soul of the Constitution in real sense. For this, we are grateful to the prime minister."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Modi Cabinet
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp