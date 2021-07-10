STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patole's phone-tapping allegation came nearly two years after MVA govt's formation: BJP leader

Patole had earlier alleged that his phone was tapped in 2017 when the Fadnavis-led government was at the helm.

Published: 10th July 2021 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar sought to know why state Congress chief Nana Patole took nearly two years to level the phone-tapping allegation against the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in the state was formed in November 2019.

Congress is part of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Patole had earlier alleged that his phone was tapped in 2017 when the Fadnavis-led government was at the helm.

He levelled the same allegation during the recently-held monsoon session of the state legislature.

He said his phone was tapped on the pretext that it belonged to a drug peddler.

The state government has now formed a three-member committee to probe Patole's phone-tapping allegation.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Shelar said, "Patole has levelled the allegation that his phone calls were tapped by the previous Fadnavis government. However, he has made the allegation two years after the formation of the MVA government. What was he doing in the last two years?" The BJP leader quipped that Patole keeps passing amusing comments.

Shelar was among 12 MLAs who were suspended from the Assembly for one year for alleged misbehavior with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber during the recent monsoon session.

Talking about it, Shelar said, "Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav was known to us as an honest, hard working leader from Konkan region. I also come from the same region. However, his image is now maligned with his own act of suspending 12 BJP MLAs from the assembly."

The BJP leader alleged that current government in the state is appointing administrators on various co-operative housing societies, where its management bodies are embroiled in disputes.

"These administrators are supposed to facilitate the residents to set up new management body. Instead, they are involved in entering into building redevelopment agreement with a builders, where the latter's interest is protected instead of the flat owners. There are at least Rs 2,000 crore worth deals are taking place in Mumbai city alone at the moment," he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
phone tapping MVA govt Nana Patole Congress BJP Fadnavis govt Maharashtra
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp