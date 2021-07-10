Patole's phone-tapping allegation came nearly two years after MVA govt's formation: BJP leader

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar sought to know why state Congress chief Nana Patole took nearly two years to level the phone-tapping allegation against the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in the state was formed in November 2019.

Congress is part of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Patole had earlier alleged that his phone was tapped in 2017 when the Fadnavis-led government was at the helm.

He levelled the same allegation during the recently-held monsoon session of the state legislature.

He said his phone was tapped on the pretext that it belonged to a drug peddler.

The state government has now formed a three-member committee to probe Patole's phone-tapping allegation.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Shelar said, "Patole has levelled the allegation that his phone calls were tapped by the previous Fadnavis government. However, he has made the allegation two years after the formation of the MVA government. What was he doing in the last two years?" The BJP leader quipped that Patole keeps passing amusing comments.

Shelar was among 12 MLAs who were suspended from the Assembly for one year for alleged misbehavior with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber during the recent monsoon session.

Talking about it, Shelar said, "Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav was known to us as an honest, hard working leader from Konkan region. I also come from the same region. However, his image is now maligned with his own act of suspending 12 BJP MLAs from the assembly."

The BJP leader alleged that current government in the state is appointing administrators on various co-operative housing societies, where its management bodies are embroiled in disputes.

"These administrators are supposed to facilitate the residents to set up new management body. Instead, they are involved in entering into building redevelopment agreement with a builders, where the latter's interest is protected instead of the flat owners. There are at least Rs 2,000 crore worth deals are taking place in Mumbai city alone at the moment," he alleged.