PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 14

This will be PM Modi's second meeting with the Council of Ministers after the Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she was inducted into the Union council of ministers, in Delhi on Wednesday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting with the Council of Ministers on Wednesday (July 14), said sources.

This will be PM Modi's second meeting with the Council of Ministers after the Union Cabinet reshuffle on July 7.

A day after the expansion of the Union Cabinet, the Prime Minister had back-to-back meetings with the union cabinet and council of ministers on Thursday.

In the meeting on Thursday, sources said that Prime Minister had cautioned Ministers against any complacency in the fight against COVID-19, saying that over the past few days there have been pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing and "it should instil a sense of fear in us".

The sources said the Prime Minister noted that people not following COVID-19 protocols was not a "pleasant sight". 

