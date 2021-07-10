STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three militants killed during encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

While the forces were conducting searches in the area the militants fired upon them.

Published: 10th July 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of the South Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The forces retaliated leading to an exchange of fire in which three militants were killed, the official said.

One of the slain militants has been identified as Arif Hazam belonging to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, he said, adding Hazam was involved in the killing of Territorial Armyman Havaldar Manzoor Beigh in June 2019.

