Bengali TV actress Pratyusha Paul alleges receiving rape threats on social media, files plaint

She has filed a cyber complaint and an investigation is underway but none have been arrested yet, police said.

Published: 11th July 2021 12:50 AM

Bengali TV actor Pratyusha Paul

Bengali TV actor Pratyusha Paul (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengali TV actor Pratyusha Paul on Saturday alleged that unknown persons have issued rape threats to her on social media and released a few morphed images of her on pornographic websites, hurting her image.



When contacted, Paul said, "This has been happening to me for the last one year. Initially, I ignored the threats but recently it went out of hand and I complained to the police. The person(s) keep changing his/her account when I block them and threaten me of rape."

"The person(s) released my morphed images on pornographic websites and even sent those to my mother and friends. This is a matter of concern for me," she said.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said that a case under IT Act has been registered based on Paul's complaint and further investigation is underway but no arrests have been made yet.

Comments

