STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Bulky Cabinet' of no use if public investments not higher: CPI(M)

In a series of tweets, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the Narendra Modi government must spend more to build infrastructure generating jobs and demand.

Published: 11th July 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Sunday hit out at the government over reports of a steep fall in infrastructure expenditure and a dip in vaccination rates, saying that a "bulky Cabinet" is of no use if public investments are not higher.

In a series of tweets, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the Narendra Modi government must spend more to build infrastructure generating jobs and demand.

"Change of faces and a bulky cabinet is of no use: stop the 'thank you' ad-gimmicks and spend allocated money on vaccines. This is disastrous. When higher public investments are needed to revive the economy and secure livelihoods, government expenditures fall sharply by 41.6 per cent," he said.

He further asked the government to explain where the money is being spent.

"Where is the money from ongoing loot of national assets and monstrous petrol hike excise? To feed Modi government PR propaganda and spin? Or build PM's new house and buy luxury planes? The world is spending on jobs and helping people reconstruct their lives, but no, the Indian government is not," he said.

Yechury said that COVID-19 is far from over and the only way to protect people is through vaccines.

"(The) Centre (is) unable to spend Rs 35,000 crore and provide vaccines to all.

The dip in vaccination rates can cost us thousands of lives.

Every life matters," he said.

Attaching a report which shows that India is among the countries with the lowest share of people who have received at least one dose of vaccination, Yechury said that a new Cabinet is of no use if vaccines are not provided.

"This is where India stands thanks to the complete mismanagement and hubris of this government," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI(M) Narendra Modi government
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp