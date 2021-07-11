STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dismissal of 11 government employees on flimsy grounds criminal: Mehbooba Mufti

The Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked 11 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly working for various terror group.

Published: 11th July 2021 01:36 PM

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the dismissal of eleven government employees on flimsy grounds was criminal and the Centre continues disempowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the Constitution.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked 11 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly working for various terror groups, officials had said on Saturday GOI continues disempowering people of J&K in garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the constitution that ought to be upheld.

Abrupt dismissal of 11 gov(ernment) employees on flimsy grounds is criminal.

All policy decisions vis a vis J&K are taken with sole objective of punishing Kashmiris, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

 

