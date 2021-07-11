God wouldn't want people to die: CM Dhami on Uttarakhand cancelling Kanwar Yatra due to Covid

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Speaking about Kanwar Yatra, newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said God would not want people to lose their lives for faith.

"Kanwar Yatra is a matter of faith but God would not want people to lose their lives for faith. Every life is precious," said the chief minister while talking to the media in New Delhi.

The state government had on June 30 issued orders cancelling the yatra in view of the Covid-19 situation, but has been requested by its Uttar Pradesh counterpart to reconsider the decision.

CM Dhami is on Delhi visit where in the last three days he has met President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also met the power minister, aviation minister, BJP national president JP Nadda and many other party leaders.

Thanking the Prime Minister and all union ministers for listening as well as 'promising' to look into the proposals for various sectors in Uttarakhand, Dhami added, "I am thankful to the party leadership and the Prime Minister for choosing me to work for the people of Uttarakhand as the Chief Minister."

He further asserted that multiple developmental works have been done in last four years in the state.

"The quality as well as quantity of the work done since the Modi govt came in Centre supersedes earlier 60 years before him. You look at Char Dham Pariyojana, you go to Dehradun from Delhi and see the roads, go to Rishikesh from Dehradun, Srinagar from Rishikesh or Karnprayag from Srinagar you will realize the volume work done. A lot of development projects are still in pipeline to transform the state," said Dhami -- the youngest CM in the history of Uttarakhand.

Dhami added, "We passed a resolution as well as took decision in the cabinet to implement what we promised in terms of jobs. We will generate lakhs of jobs through various means including self-employment too."

Responding to queries related to dissent of senior cabinet members, Dhami said that no one is angry or dissatisfied.

"We are a good team of highly experienced cabinet members. No one is junior or senior. All work as a team for welfare of the people," said the Chief Minister.