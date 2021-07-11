STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Have been slapped, BJP workers brought bombs': Cop's video during UP block panchayat polls goes viral

Several purported videos of clashes between supporters of rival parties, and police and workers of political parties were also posted on social media.

Published: 11th July 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel in action after violence erupted during the block panchayat chief polling, in Etawah on Saturday.

Police personnel in action after violence erupted during the block panchayat chief polling, in Etawah on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A video of an Uttar Pradesh Police officer telling his senior over the phone that he had been slapped by BJP workers amid the violence during the elections for block panchayat heads has gone viral.

Polling for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs was held in UP on Saturday with scattered incidents of violence reported from 17 districts during the election process.

Several purported videos of clashes between supporters of rival parties, and police and workers of political parties were also posted on social media.

In one such video, which was also shown by news channels, Additional Superintendent of Police (city), Etawah, Prashant Kumar Prasad is heard telling a senior over the phone, "Sir, I have been slapped.

BJP workers have also brought bombs.

" Etawah Police spokesperson confirmed the incident on Sunday.

The incident took place in Barhpura block of the district.

A case has been registered against one identified person and some unidentified people, he said.

Incidents of stone-pelting and police resorting to baton-charge to disperse mobs were reported from different parts of the state during the election process.

Police personnel were injured in some of these incidents.

Orders have been issued to respective district heads to take strict action against those responsible for the violence, police said.

The BJP on Saturday claimed victory on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs in the state.

The panchayat election results are an important morale-booster for the BJP ahead of the assembly polls next year in the politically crucial state as it had drawn a lot of flak over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Unnao's Miyaganj supporters of a candidate contesting for the block panchayat chairman's post tried to forcibly shove a voter into a vehicle but was rescued by police, during voting on Saturday.

The scene was captured by journalists in their cameras.

It is alleged that chief development officer of Unnao Divyanshu Patel caught hold of a television journalist and beat him up.

After the incident, reporters staged a protest and efforts were made to placate them.

Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the government will be informed about this matter.

"Action will be taken on the basis of the letter submitted by the journalist," he said.

In Pratapgarh, a case was registered against a former SP MLA and others (161 named and 250 unnamed) late on Saturday night for allegedly pelting stones on police, firing shots and damaging property over alleged bogus voting, police said on Sunday.

Circle officer of Patti Dilip Singh former SP MLA Ram Singh Patel and hundreds of his supporters started pelting stones on policemen, fired shots and damaged properties on Sunday night.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by SHO Narendra Singh, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Police Uttar Pradesh block panchayat polls Poll Violence
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp