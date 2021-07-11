STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Members of two communities clash in Gujarat's Kalol; cops fire tear gas

The clash erupted after a group of people reached Kalol police station demanding the release of a man belonging to their community.

Published: 11th July 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

GODHAR: A communal clash broke out on Saturday after members of a community objected to the police detaining a suspect in connection with an incident in which a teenage boy from another community was thrashed by unidentified people at Kalol town in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, prompting the police to fire teargas shells, an officer said.

"Tension over a group of people from one community allegedly thrashing a boy from another community on Friday night led to two groups clashing with each other on Saturday. Policemen were also attacked when they tried to control the situation," Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil told reporters.

The clash erupted after a group of people reached Kalol police station demanding the release of a man belonging to their community who was detained by police for allegedly thrashing a boy from another community on Friday midnight, Patil said.

The SP said tension started over a trivial issue involving boys from the two communities.

"When the police tried to disperse the group of people who had come to the police station, they ran and hid in their houses and shops and started hurling stones at police personnel. Meanwhile, a group of people from another community also reached the area," the SP said.

A police inspector and some other people sustained minor injuries.

Vehicles parked in the area were also damaged in the incident, she said.

Police fired several rounds of teargas shells to control the mob.

At least 80 police personnel were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, the SP said.

"The situation is now under control, and we are keeping a watch on social media to prevent the spread of rumours. The process to register an FIR against those involved is underway. Around 60 to 70 police personnel had reached the spot after the clash erupted. Three platoons of the SRP have been called," the officer said.

