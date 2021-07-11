Trinamool protests over fuel price hike, supporters served food cooked on firewood oven

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress members protested across West Bengal on Sunday against the spiralling fuel prices that are causing hardships for the common people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petrol is retailing at over Rs 101 per litre and diesel at more than Rs 92 in West Bengal, while domestic LPG touched Rs 861 per cylinder.

The protests, which continued for the second consecutive day, were held at important junctions in Kolkata, including Paikpara, Baguiati, Chetla and Behala.

Demonstrations were also held in Belgharia, Bolpur, Katwa, Ratiganj and Siliguri, besides other parts of the state.

TMC MLA Atin Ghosh, who led the protests at Paikpara in north Kolkata, said the unabated rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG has burdened the common people.

However, the BJP-led government at the Centre is not bothered about the people as they are solely concerned about revenues and serving the interests of big oil companies, he alleged.

At the Baguiati protest site, TMC members cooked on a firewood oven and served the food to those who were attending.

"This is a symbolic protest. The fuel price hike is pushing us backward and we are going back to the age of such ovens and bullock carts," TMC MLA Aditi Munshi said.