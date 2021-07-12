STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5G rollout: Delhi HC defers hearing on Juhi Chawla's plea till July 29, judge recuses

Justice Sanjeev Narula recused from hearing Chawla's plea and directed that it be listed before another bench on July 29.

Published: 12th July 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred hearing on the plea by Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla in connection with the dismissal of her lawsuit against 5G wireless network technology.

"Subject to the order of the Chief Justice, list before another bench on July 29," the judge said.

Last week, Justice J R Midha had directed that Chawla's application, which seeks that her lawsuit against 5G rollout be declared "rejected" instead of "dismissed", be placed before Justice Narula after the deposit of previously imposed Rs 20 lakh costs.

Chawla's counsel argued that the plaint, which never went up to the level of suit, could only be rejected or returned in terms of the Civil Procedure Code, and not dismissed.

The court had also granted a week's time for deposit of costs after Chawla decided to not press the application for its waiver.

Application for refund of court fees was also withdrawn by Chawla.

In June, the court had described the lawsuit by Chawla and two others against 5g rollout as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and filed for "gaining publicity" and dismissed it with costs.

Justice Midha said the plaint in which questions have been raised about health hazards due to the 5G technology was "not maintainable" and was "stuffed with unnecessary Scandalous, frivolous and vexatious averments" which are liable to be struck down.

The court said the suit filed by actress-environmentalist and others was to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in the repeated disruptions thrice by unknown miscreants who continued disruptions despite repeated warnings.

Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

