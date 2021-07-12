Arunachal Pradesh logs 254 new COVID-19 cases, one more patient succumbs

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally soared to 39,817 on Monday as 254 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 189, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 106, followed by Longding (21) and West Kameng (17).

A 44-year-old man from Lohit district succumbed to the disease at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 3,718 active cases, while 35,910 people have recovered from the disease, including 276 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.19 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 850, followed by West Kameng (352) and East Siang (297).

The state has thus far tested over 8.22 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 4,044 on Sunday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 6.28 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 7.12 lakh people have been inoculated to date.