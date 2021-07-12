STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh logs 254 new COVID-19 cases, one more patient succumbs

A 44-year-old man from Lohit district succumbed to the disease at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Published: 12th July 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally soared to 39,817 on Monday as 254 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 189, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 106, followed by Longding (21) and West Kameng (17).

A 44-year-old man from Lohit district succumbed to the disease at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 3,718 active cases, while 35,910 people have recovered from the disease, including 276 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.19 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 850, followed by West Kameng (352) and East Siang (297).

The state has thus far tested over 8.22 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 4,044 on Sunday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 6.28 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 7.12 lakh people have been inoculated to date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp