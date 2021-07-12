STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam govt collected Rs 7.44 crore from COVID-19 protocol violators in 2020: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The state government had levied Rs 500 as penalty for not wearing masks and riding pillion in motorcycles.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Over Rs 7.44 crore has been collected as penalty for violating different COVID-19 restrictions across Assam in 2020, the state assembly was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Nurul Huda, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the fine amount stood at Rs 7,44,38,100 last year.

Out of this, the highest sum of Rs 4.44 crore was realised from people not wearing masks, while Rs 2.15 crore was paid as fine by those with pillion riders in motorcycles, he said.

For second-time violators, the amount was Rs 1,000.

The chief minister added that the entire sum has been deposited at the treasury under the 'Taxes on Vehicle' category.

