STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhupesh Baghel puts the ball in high command’s court on Chhattisgarh CM change

Punia also said there was no such formula of changing chief ministers after a few years. “As Bhupesh Baghel ji also cleared, there is no such understanding or formula.

Published: 12th July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After Punjab, Congress is now facing trouble in Chhattisgarh unit with reports of tensions between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his senior cabinet minister TS Singh Deo. Amid specualtions of leadership change in the state,  Baghle met top leadership in national capital on Sunday and said he would step down if asked by the party high command. 

His comments came amid reports that his cabinet minister is pressing for a decision on chief ministership based on Rs 2.5-year-formula’. However, both Baghel and other Congress leaders dismissed talks of change at the top in the state.

“If the Congress high command asks someone else to step in as chief minister of Chhattisgarh, it will be so. The high command instructed me to take oath (as CM), so I took the oath. The Congress has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. When they (high command) will say someone else will be the chief minister, then it will be so. Such agreements happen in a coalition government,” he said regarding speculations about the understanding that he will be the CM just for two-and-a-half years.

Punia also said there was no such formula of changing chief ministers after a few years. “As Bhupesh Baghel ji also cleared, there is no such understanding or formula. The Congress party has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. Such an agreement happens in coalition governments,” he said. 

Baghel also met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state in-charge P L Punia and organisation in-charge K C Venugopal. Party sources said the Chhattisgarh CM is likely to play a key role in preparing the Congress organisation in Uttar Pradesh for the assembly polls next year with a focus on strategising and booth management.

Bhagel said that he was ready to take up responsibilities for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year. “If the high command gives me any responsibility for upcoming elections in UP, I will do it,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Chhattisgarh Congress TS Singh Deo Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp