STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leaders 'detained' by protesting farmers in Patiala released after HC order

The BJP leaders petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court through their lawyer, saying they were illegally detained by a mob at a house in Rajpura

Published: 12th July 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

farmers

Farmers' Protest against new Agriculture bill. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Around a dozen BJP leaders "detained" for nearly 12 hours by protesting farmers at a house in Patiala's Rajpura were released early Monday following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, officials said.

Scores of protesting farmers had Sunday laid siege to a BJP worker's house where several party leaders including Punjab unit general secretary Subhash Sharma and Patiala incharge Bhupesh Aggarwal were also present.

The BJP leaders petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court through their lawyer, saying they were illegally detained by a mob at a house in Rajpura.

The court Sunday night directed the Punjab police to ensure the petitioners are provided a safe exit with adequate security and no harm is caused to them.

The court had also asked for a report to be submitted at 2 pm on Monday.

Patiala Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rajpura Rural) Jaswinder Singh said the BJP leaders were taken out of the house around 4 am Monday.

Police used mild cane-charge to disperse the protesters.

Earlier, the protesting farmers allegedly disrupted a district-level BJP meeting at Rajpura on Sunday following which the party leaders and workers had gathered at the residence of a party worker.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma who was present among others in the house said the protesters had even disconnected the power supply. Sharma alleged the protesters damaged the vehicles of some BJP leaders, besides the windscreen of a police van.

He also alleged the protesters hurled bricks at them when they were being taken out of the house by the police. Sharma said they would be lodging an FIR in this matter.

On their part, the farmers alleged the BJP workers used inappropriate language against the protesters and a security personnel of BJP leader Bhupesh Aggarwal allegedly brandished a pistol at them.

They were demanding an apology from the BJP for the same.

Earlier, on Sunday, a group of farmers, protesting against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws, had chased away local BJP leader Shanti Sapra and allegedly manhandled him as they held a protest against the party's district level meeting at Rajpura.

Later, the BJP's general secretary Subhash Sharma had rushed to Patiala to enquire about leaders and other workers who faced the wrath of protesters.

A large number of farmers then had reached the house where Sharma and others were present and laid siege.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP leaders farmers farmers protest Haryana HC
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp