Congress MLA Raja Warring opens front against Punjab Finance Minister

This comes amid efforts by the party leadership to end factionalism in the party unit in the poll-bound state.

Published: 12th July 2021 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal presents the '2020 State Budget'

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. (Photo| Twitter/ @MSBADAL)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Accusing Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal of distributing funds to the Akalis, Congress legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday urged party leader Rahul Gandhi to take disciplinary action against him.

"Punjab's finance minister is busy distributing people's money to the Akalis who ruined Punjab. This plan to weaken Congress and strengthen Akali Dal by @MSBADAL has been running for months. It is a request to @Rahul Gandhi that his resignation should be taken immediately after taking disciplinary action," said Warring in a tweet.

Earlier on his Facebook post, he said that he was saddened to know Badal had been handing over cheques of Rs 15 lakh to the Akalis.

He even shared pictures of persons whom money was given and said they were members of the same Akali Dal whom Badal had left and then joined the Congress.

"The Congress party gave you everything then why are you stabbing the party in the back," he alleged.

He reminded Badal that supporting the Akali Dal while being in the Congress will "destroy" his political life and the people of Punjab would never forget this.

He further alleged that his working as a finance minister in the last four years "forced" every section of Punjab to protest against the Congress government.

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, while tagging Warring's tweet, said, "The Congress can never have any understanding with Akali Dal which has destroyed Punjab from roots. Still, if there is any perception, it should broken."

Warring had been raising questions over the functioning of Badal in the matter of release of funds.

