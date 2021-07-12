STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 724 deaths take toll to 4,08,764 as India records 37,154 new cases 

The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22%.

Published: 12th July 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women receiving the vaccine at Orda village on Friday

Tribal women receiving the vaccine at Orda village on Friday (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 3,219 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 14,32,343 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,23,17,813, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.32 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,00,14,713 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.73 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

