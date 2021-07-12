COVID-19: Gujarat got adequate vaccine doses; no shortage, say officials

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has so far received "adequate" number of vaccine doses from the Centre to inoculate people against COVID-19 and the state still has a stock of around seven lakh doses, government officials said on Monday.

The officials also expressed confidence that all eligible people will be vaccinated in the state by this year-end.

Till now, the Gujarat government has received around 2.8 crore doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines - COVAXIN and Covishield, in accordance with the state's demand and requirement, state immunisation officer Dr Nayan Jani told PTI.

As per official figures, Gujarat has around 4.8 crore people above the age of 18 years.

Out of them, nearly 2.15 crore people have already received their first dose, while 63.40 lakh have got their second dose also.

"We have received and administered around 2.8 crore doses till now. There is no short supply of vaccines. We are receiving doses at regular intervals as per our requirement. At present, we are vaccinating around three lakh people every day, which comes to about 70 lakh people per month," said Jani.

According to official estimates, Gujarat requires a total of 9.6 crore doses to fully vaccinate its eligible population.

Since around 70 lakh people are being vaccinated daily, the entire eligible population will be covered well before December-end, Jani said.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, which took its overall infection count to 8,24,242.

No fresh death was reported on Sunday and the toll stood at 10,073, as per the state health department.