STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Gujarat got adequate vaccine doses; no shortage, say officials

The officials also expressed confidence that all eligible people will be vaccinated in the state by this year-end.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has so far received "adequate" number of vaccine doses from the Centre to inoculate people against COVID-19 and the state still has a stock of around seven lakh doses, government officials said on Monday.

The officials also expressed confidence that all eligible people will be vaccinated in the state by this year-end.

Till now, the Gujarat government has received around 2.8 crore doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines - COVAXIN and Covishield, in accordance with the state's demand and requirement, state immunisation officer Dr Nayan Jani told PTI.

As per official figures, Gujarat has around 4.8 crore people above the age of 18 years.

Out of them, nearly 2.15 crore people have already received their first dose, while 63.40 lakh have got their second dose also.

"We have received and administered around 2.8 crore doses till now. There is no short supply of vaccines. We are receiving doses at regular intervals as per our requirement. At present, we are vaccinating around three lakh people every day, which comes to about 70 lakh people per month," said Jani.

According to official estimates, Gujarat requires a total of 9.6 crore doses to fully vaccinate its eligible population.

Since around 70 lakh people are being vaccinated daily, the entire eligible population will be covered well before December-end, Jani said.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, which took its overall infection count to 8,24,242.

No fresh death was reported on Sunday and the toll stood at 10,073, as per the state health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat covid vaccine coronavirus COVID
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp