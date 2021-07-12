STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election for Congress president’s post may be pushed to next year

It has been nearly two years since Sonia Gandhi took over as interim president of the Congress, but there seems to be no clarity on the next party chief.

Published: 12th July 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been nearly two years since Sonia Gandhi took over as interim president of the Congress, but there seems to be no clarity on the next party chief. Elections to the post have been postponed thrice in the last one-and-half years and may be delayed further, with Rahul Gandhi looking to first completely overhaul the party organisation before a new chief is elected.

The elections were scheduled by June-end but were pushed back due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. Congress general secretary (orgnaisation) K C Venugopal had then stated that the deferment was only for two-three months. However, party sources said there is no word on tentative dates to hold the elections. Rahul is focusing on a rejig in Pradesh Congress Committees and the AICC and also firefighting troubles in several state units ahead of assembly polls early next year, they said.

“We have a month-long monsoon session of Parliament starting next week and with several health experts signalling the possibility of a third Covid-19 wave by September-October, the party election is most likely to be pushed post assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, due by February next year,” said a party source. A senior Congress leader said Rahul wants to completely overhaul the organisation before someone takes over as party president. “There is still ambiguity on whether he (Rahul) will take over the reins of the party or it will be someone else,” the leader said.

Congress units in over a dozen key states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, are expected to see changes. Appointments are also due for national office bearers and ongoing tussle among state leadership in Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Himachal units needs to be addressed as well.

The demand for a full-time party chief has been pending since Rahul quit after 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As per the party constitution, the term of the Congress president will end in 2022 after a five-year tenure as Rahul was appointed in 2017. A group of 23 senior party leaders have been repeatedly raking up the leadership vacuum and had met Sonia early this year to share their concerns over the party losing connect with common people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Congress President
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp