Flood water enters Ahiyapur police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: Following incessant rains in Bihar, the water level in the Burhi Gandak River has gone up and surrounding areas are flooded with the Ahiyapur police station being partially submerged. The police personnel have to use boats to move around and many people are facing trouble in making their way to the police station.

The main road to the police station is under 4-5 feet of water. According to reports, water has been entering the Ahiyapur police station for the past two years. Residents of the area told ANI that water enters the police station every year after the level of the river rises.

Ahiyapur Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar Rajak said, "Due to the increase in water in the river, water has entered the police station premises and there is a lot of trouble in commuting." Following continuous rains in the state, there is a threat of flooding in the Bagaha area of East Champaran also.

Earlier, on July 7, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey and took stock of the flood situation in West and East Champaran.