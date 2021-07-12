STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

How extreme poverty is forcing these Assam villagers to sell kidneys

The racket came to light when some people of Dakshin Dharamtul village in Morigaon district nabbed an “agent”, along with three others, and handed them over to the police.

Published: 12th July 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Driven by acute poverty, the locals of an Assam village are selling off their kidneys.

The racket came to light when some people of Dakshin Dharamtul village in Morigaon district nabbed an “agent”, along with three others, and handed them over to the police. Some 30 people from the village are believed to have sold off a kidney each so far.

About half a dozen villagers came on record to say they sold off their kidneys. Some took the step to repay loan. Some did it for the treatment of family members. The villagers are mostly farmers and daily wagers and they have been badly affected by the pandemic.

Some people, who sold off kidneys, said they were taken to Kolkata where they underwent surgeries. The police confirmed the racket.

“Two people, including a woman, have been arrested. The woman is in police custody,” Morigaon SP Aparna Natarajan told The New Indian Express.

She said the police did not have any specific information on the number of people who had sold off their kidneys. She said the police were talking to the villagers and collecting details.

“We have shared some details with the state authorisation committee for organ transplantation which is the competent authority to approve any kind of organ transplantation. Our investigation is on,” the SP added.

The alleged agent, Lilimai Bodo from Guwahati, was nabbed when she had visited the village two days ago in search of prospective kidney sellers. On learning about her presence in the village, an aggrieved family zeroed in on her. The family had not received the promised amount from her.

The accused would lure the poor people with Rs 4-5 lakh but deduct up to Rs 1.5 lakh as commission, locals said.

Krishna Das had sold off a kidney to repay the bank loan. She was promised Rs 4.5 lakh by the agent but she received Rs 3.5 lakh. “I had to sell it off to run my family. My husband has been down with illness for long and I had to repay the bank loan,” the woman said.

Srikanta Das, another villager, had received Rs 3.5 lakh although he was promised Rs 5 lakh. “I sold off a kidney for my son’s treatment. I had no other option,” Das said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidney sale kidney racket Assam kidney racket Morigaon district
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp