STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Kejriwal has done PhD in speaking lies': Anil Vij hits out at AAP over water sharing row

The senior Haryana minister admitted that there is a water shortage due to delayed monsoon, but asserted that inspite of this, Haryana is giving Delhi its due share.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Monday dismissed as baseless the Delhi government's charge that his state was withholding the national capital's share of 120 million gallons of water a day and alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had "done a Ph.D in speaking lies".

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday had said that the water utility has moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Haryana to release the capital's legitimate share of water.

He claimed that Haryana has been withholding 120 million gallons of water a day (MGD) meant for Delhi and that the raw water being discharged into the Yamuna river by the neighbouring state is at an "all-time low".

When asked about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's claims, Haryana Home Minister Vij told reporters that "Kejriwal (the Delhi chief minister) has done a Ph.D in speaking lies".

"First, they the (AAP government) presented false figures during Covid second wave to procure oxygen, much above the requirement, and now Kejriwal is doing the same on the water issue to hide his own failures. They are levelling baseless allegations," he said.

Haryana is continuously providing 1,049 cusecs of water at Munak through its canal system to Delhi, Vij said and accused the AAP dispensation of making baseless allegations against Haryana "by misleading the people of Delhi to cover up their own mismanagement".

He admitted that there is a water shortage due to delayed monsoon, but asserted that inspite of this, Haryana is giving Delhi its due share.

"Even if there is water shortage, Haryana is taking the brunt, but giving Delhi its full share," Vij said.

The Haryana government had said on Sunday that there is less water in the Yamuna river due to delay in the arrival of monsoon and the AAP dispensation's mismanagement has led to water shortage in the national capital.

Following DJB vice-chairman Chadha's charge, the Haryana government, in a statement, also accused the AAP of indulging in a "false political rhetoric to hide its failure".

In response to a question on an incident on Sunday in which protesting farmers allegedly attacked Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa's car in Sirsa, Vij said if anyone commits violence under the guise of agitation, action according to the aw will be taken against the offender.

He said that everyone has the right to hold a protest in a peaceful manner, conduct processions and hold hunger strikes, but no one has a right to indulge in any kind of violent act.

Regarding the Sirsa incident, Vij said that instructions have been given to the inspector general of police of Hisar range to collect information in this matter.

Further action will be taken after complete information is received, he said.

To a query on arrangements being made in case there is a third wave of Covid, Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, said that the state government is alert and has made full preparations.

"In addition, we have learned from the gaps of the first and second wave of Covid and made arrangements for a possible third wave accordingly," he said.

There was shortage of oxygen during the second wave of Covid, but later instructions to set up oxygen plants in all civil hospitals of the state was issued so that the possible third wave can be dealt with efficiently, Vij said.

Similarly, he said that deputy commissioners have been instructed to visit hospitals and check functioning of oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators and to take necessary measures if there is any shortage or if any equipment is not found fully functional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Vij Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp