Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session to start on August 9
A total of four sittings will take place during the four-day duration of the session, which will culminate on August 12, an official said.
Published: 12th July 2021 06:37 PM | Last Updated: 12th July 2021 06:37 PM
BHOPAL: The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on August 9, official sources said on Monday.
Besides question hour, the House will transact other necessary official business.