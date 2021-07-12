Maha: FIR against resort owner, manager for hosting revellers in violation of COVID-19 rules
The officer said a police team spotted revellers crowding the swimming pool at the resort when it reached the spot on a tip-off.
Published: 12th July 2021 05:47 PM
PALGHAR: An FIR was registered against the owner and manager of a holiday resort at Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms by allowing a group of people to use the facility, police said on Monday.
The accused duo on Saturday hosted a large group of revellers, comprising at least 100 people, who didn't adhere to the guidelines, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.
He said a case was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Nobody arrested so far.
