STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata govt's student credit scheme gets good response

The populist scheme. offering pupils a loan of Rs 10 lakh without guarantor, was one of the key factors that secured the support of the young voters in favour of the TMC. 

Published: 12th July 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the new assembly session on Saturday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Launched 10 days ago, the Students Credit Card, a promise made by CM Mamata Banerjee eyeing young electorates’ support ahead of the Bengal elections, has received more than 25,000 applications. 

The populist scheme. offering pupils a loan of Rs 10 lakh without guarantor, was one of the key factors that secured the support of the young voters in favour of the TMC. 

“The applications we received till date covers Rs 1,355 crore. The number of applications is expected to go up. It (the scheme) covers students right from Class X to those pursuing higher education which include researchers. Students up to the age of 40 can apply. The beneficiaries will get 15 years to repay the loan with a nominal interest rate of 4 per cent,’’ said an official. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Students Credit Card Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp