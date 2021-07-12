STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not law but better women's education will control population: Nitish Kumar

He said he was aware that some educated people also fail to implement family planning, but insisted that enforcing population control through law has its own pitfalls.

Published: 12th July 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that educating women was the best remedy for unchecked population growth and that he was not in favour of bringing in laws to achieve the end, in an apparent disapproval of the Uttar Pradesh government's New Population Policy.

He made the remark here in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on the issue on the occasion of World Population Day when governments in many states, especially those ruled by his ally BJP, spoke in favour of the legislative route.

"I have nothing to say about what other states plan to do. But my conviction, which is backed by experience, has been that things come under control once we take steps to educate the girl child," said the chief minister after winding up his public interaction programme 'Janata Ke Darbar Mein Mukhyamantri'.

He said he was aware that some educated people also fail to implement family planning, but insisted that enforcing population control through law has its own pitfalls.

"Look at China. It first came out with a one-child norm. Then allowed two children. Now there is a rethink on even that," he said.

"In Bihar, we have seen the fertility rate fall in about a decade, thanks to the fillip given to increased enrolment of girls in schools and incentives for their greater participation in higher learning.

"My understanding is that population growth in the state would reach a plateau by 2040 and thereafter it may start falling," said Kumar, whose initiatives like free bicycles and uniforms to school-going girls have received much acclaim.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has released a draft Population Control Bill which seeks to bar couples with more than two children from contesting local bodies elections and receiving subsidies, among other things, while extending incentives for those with two up to two children.

The chief minister revived his 'Janta Ke Darbar Mein Mukhyamantri' programme, launched within a few months of coming to power in 2005, after a gap of nearly two years.

He spent nearly six hours patiently listening to and addressing grievances of nearly 150 people who had come from various parts of the state.

Kumar, the de facto leader of the Janata Dal (United), also scoffed at speculations in a section of the media that he was not happy with party president RCP Singh getting a cabinet berth, a reason why he did not come out with any statement congratulating the latter.

"Is it even an issue? Of course, I am happy over his induction into the Union cabinet," said Kumar dismissively.

He also reaffirmed his government's commitment to providing relief to people hit by floods in the northern part of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar New Population Policy population growth
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp