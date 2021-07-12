STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi says farm sector needs post-harvest revolution; govt impetus on scientific ecosystem

Modi said the hardworking farmers have made record production of commodities despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need for a "post-harvest revolution" in the farm sector, which has been witnessing an increase in production.

"With the ever-increasing agricultural production, there is a need of post-harvest revolution and value addition," Modi said in a message to commemorate the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's foundation day, which was read out at an event hosted by the state-run lender.

"We are striving relentlessly to intensify our speed and scale to achieve this. We have been taking comprehensive steps to get a complete solution, from irrigation to sowing, harvesting and earnings that are technology-enabled," he added.

Last year, the union government passed three new farm laws but its implementation has been postponed amid farmers' protest.

However, in January this year, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Modi had also promised to double farmers' incomes by 2022.

The Prime Minister said the government's focus is to encourage youth and promote startups associated with the agricultural sector.

"We are giving the impetus to create a scientific ecosystem, speed up development according to the wishes and expectations of the villages and transform the agricultural sector of the economy through holistic approach," he added.

The PM said a self-reliant rural economy is necessary for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, and added that the government has taken concrete measures over the last seven years for the same.

The government is committed to empower close to 12 crore small farmers and help them become the driving force of the rural economy, he added.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

