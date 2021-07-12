STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab MLA Simarjit Bains booked for raping 44-year-old woman

According to a complaint lodged by a 44-year-old woman here, Bains allegedly raped her on several occasions in his office on the pretext of helping her financially.

Published: 12th July 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said an FIR has been registered against all the seven accused, but no arrest has been made so far. (Representational Image)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Punjab MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains was booked on the charges of rape, destruction of evidence and criminal intimidation on Monday, police said.

The case was registered against the Atam Nagar MLA and six others on the directions of a court here.

According to a complaint lodged by a 44-year-old woman here, Bains allegedly raped her on several occasions in his office on the pretext of helping her financially.

After the death of her husband, the woman's financial position became weak as the business of her son was virtually closed and their landlord started asking them to vacate the premises.

Then someone introduced her to Bains, she said in her complaint.

However, Bains had earlier denied the allegations levelled against him by the woman.

The complainant stated before the court that she is a widow and a rape victim who has been running from pillar to post for more than one year to get justice.

Last week, the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate had ordered the Ludhiana police commissioner to register a case against the MLA.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said an FIR has been registered against all the seven accused, but no arrest has been made so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Insaaf Party Simarjit Singh Bains
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp