Supreme Court cancels bail granted by Rajasthan HC to honour killing accused 

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked accused Mukesh Choudhary, brother-in-law of deceased Amit Nair, to surrender before the trial court.

Published: 12th July 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by the Rajasthan High Court to a man accused in a honour killing case in which a Kerala youth was shot dead in 2017 allegedly at the instance of his in-laws for marrying a Rajasthan-based girl belonging to another caste.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked accused Mukesh Choudhary, brother-in-law of deceased Amit Nair, to surrender before the trial court.

The order cancelling the bail of Mukesh came on a plea of his sister, Mamta Nair who had married against the wishes of her parents in August 2015.

Mamta, Jaipur-based girl, had married Amit, a Nair from Kerala and a friend of Mukesh Choudhary.

Two years later in May, 2017, Jeewanram Chaudhary and Bhagwani Devi, parents of the woman, allegedly orchestrated their son-in-law Amit Nair's murder in Jaipur.

The police alleged the parents of the woman entered her residence along with an unknown accomplice who shot Amit and a second accomplice waited in a car outside.

The FIR was lodged by Amit's mother Rama Devi in Jaipur on May 17, 2017 under sections 452 (house trespass), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Amit had studied civil engineering and started a construction business while Mamta is an LLB graduate and had interned with an NGO.

