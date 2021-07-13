8 Bengal BJP MLAs quit as heads of House panels over Mukul Roy's appointment as PAC chairman

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The face-off between the ruling TMC and BJP continued after eight MLAs from the opposition party resigned on Tuesday from the post of chairman of eight committees of the West Bengal Assembly over the issue of Mukul Roy’s appointment as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by the Speaker.

Among the eight, six were chairmen of standing committees.

On July 9, Roy, who recently quit the BJP and rejoin the TMC, was appointed as the PAC chairman, and soon after, there was uproar in the Assembly as BJP lawmakers staged a demonstration and walked out alleging that conventionally, the post is meant for the opposition party MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC of violating the norms by announcing Roy’s name as PAC chairman. The BJP wanted party MLA from Balurghat, Ashok Lahiri, former chief economic advisor to the Centre, to be the PAC chairman.

The BJP MLAs also met governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday afternoon and handed him over a memorandum protesting Roy’s appointment.