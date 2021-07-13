STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

8 Bengal BJP MLAs quit as heads of House panels over Mukul Roy's appointment as PAC chairman

There was uproar in the Assembly as BJP lawmakers staged demonstrations and walked out alleging that the PAC chairman post was meant for the opposition party MLAs conventionally.      

Published: 13th July 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal TMC leader Mukul Roy

West Bengal TMC leader Mukul Roy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The face-off between the ruling TMC and BJP continued after eight MLAs from the opposition party resigned on Tuesday from the post of chairman of eight committees of the West Bengal Assembly over the issue of Mukul Roy’s appointment as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by the Speaker. 

Among the eight, six were chairmen of standing committees.

On July 9, Roy, who recently quit the BJP and rejoin the TMC, was appointed as the PAC chairman, and soon after, there was uproar in the Assembly as BJP lawmakers staged a demonstration and walked out alleging that conventionally, the post is meant for the opposition party MLAs.    

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC of violating the norms by announcing Roy’s name as PAC chairman. The BJP wanted party MLA from Balurghat, Ashok Lahiri, former chief economic advisor to the Centre, to be the PAC chairman.

The BJP MLAs also met governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday afternoon and handed him over a memorandum protesting Roy’s appointment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PAC chairman Mukul Roy Bengal BJP TMC Bengal House Committees
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp