STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC submits final report to Calcutta High Court

The court asked the NHRC to give copies to the state government so that it may prepare its reply during the hearing on July 22.

Published: 13th July 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) submitted its final report on post-poll violence in West Bengal before a five-judge bench of Calcutta High Court headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal on Tuesday. 

The court asked the NHRC to give copies to the state government so that it may prepare its reply during the hearing on July 22.

The court also ordered the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to conduct a DNA test of the body of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly strangled to death by a mob in north Kolkata after the victim’s family said they could not identify him. The court ordered the Command Hospital to conduct the second port-mortem for the DNA test.

The Trinamool Congress government received a jolt on July 2, when the court, taking a note of the NHRC’s interim report, observed in its order that the state was found on a "wrong foot" and had more to "conceal than to reveal" on the issue of post-poll violence. In its order, the bench said many suffered due to sexual violence and even minor girls were not spared.

Priyanka Tribrewal, the lawyer representing the victims of post-poll violence, told the court on Tuesday that members of the Sarkar family could not identify the decomposed body. The court said DNA samples from the corpse should be matched with the victim’s brother Biswajit Sarkar.

Representing the state, advocate general Kishor Dutta accused Sarkar’s family of not cooperating with the investigating agency. He said several attempts were made to record their statements were in vain.

Tibrewal said while recording statements under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Rs 600 was collected from each person for videography. The court wanted to know who is collecting this money and whether receipts are being issued. The matter will be heard on July 22, the day of the hearing.  

On July 2, the court show-caused IPS officer Rashid Munir Khan, the deputy commissioner of police (south suburban division) after NHRC members were allegedly restricted and manhandled by a section of people when they arrived at Jadavpur to take stock of the situation.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Bengal post-poll violence Calcutta High Court NHRC
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp