STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal receives 26,000 applications for student credit cards

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month to help needy students pursue higher studies.

Published: 13th July 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

girls girl students

Image of students used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has so far received over 26,000 applications for the student credit card scheme under which loans of up to Rs 10 lakh will be disbursed for higher studies, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last month to help needy students pursue higher studies.

Of the over 26,000 applications received till last week, nearly 6,059 are from students who hail from West Bengal but are studying outside the state, he said, adding around 16,800 applicants are males and 9,700 are females.

"It seems that the scheme has become quite a hit among students. We hope to receive more applications in the coming days," the official said.

A student can apply for the education loan for a course for which he/she will be applying but not for one for which he/she has already paid to an institution, he said.

Banerjee had on June 30 launched the scheme under which pupils from class 10 onwards can apply for loans up to Rs 10 lakh as per their requirement.

Students can apply for the loan even while pursuing professional courses like MBBS, BTech, or diploma courses to enhance their skills.

They will not be required to provide any surety for the loan as the state government will be the surety.

The interest rate will be 4 percent and it may be reduced further if repayment is done within the study period.

Besides pursuing higher studies, students can apply for the loan even to purchase laptops, books or to pay tuition fees and boarding charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
student credit card West Bengal
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp