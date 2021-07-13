STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh taken to AIIMS in Delhi for tests

According to sources, Singh was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences as the required tests were not available in Rohtak.

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was on Tuesday taken to AIIMS in Delhi under heavy police escort for some tests, an official said.

Notably, the Dera chief has been facing some health issues recently.

Last month, he was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for some tests.

He spent a few days at the private facility.

Days before that, Singh underwent some tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak after he complained of abdominal pain.

Earlier in May, he was admitted to PGIMS after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation.

He was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.

Singh, 53, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram' in Sirsa.

He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

