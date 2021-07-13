STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
District magistrates will be held responsible for Covid management: Uttarakhand govt

This comes after more than 35,000 tourists were allowed in Nainital while over 32,000 were allowed in Mussoorie last weekend. 

the state government released a Standard operating procedure extending the Covid Curfew till July 20.

The state government released a Standard operating procedure extending the Covid Curfew till July 20. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has now stated that district magistrates will be held responsible if Covid-19 situation worsens in their area.

According to an official order issued by the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand SS Sandhu, if the situation worsens in the tourist places of Uttarakhand, the district magistrate will be held responsible. 

Though officials added that more than 8,000 vehicles were returned from Nainital as well as Mussoorie last weekend. 

Nilesh Anand Bharney, inspector-general of police, Uttarakhand said, "We are checking every vehicle and no one is allowed without requisite documents and abiding by the rules. Every step is taken to check unruly entries of the vehicles in the hill stations."

On Monday, the state government released a Standard operating procedure extending the Covid Curfew till July 20.

The SOP also empowered the district magistrates of all 13 districts in the state to take decision to check the injudicious flow of tourists to hills contributing to the Covid-19 spread. 

