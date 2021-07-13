STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC seeks UIDAI, Centre's response on issuance of new Aadhaar number to existing cardholders

In the petition filed through advocates Sonal Anand and Surabhi Singh, the petitioner informed the court that his Aadhaar number was found to be linked with certain overseas entities unknown to him

Published: 13th July 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from Centre and UIDAI on a petition seeking mechanism and procedure for issuance of new Aadhaar number to existing card holders.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the petition filed by businessman Rajan Arora who apprehends that his personal details including Aadhaar number have been compromised.

Apart from seeking a direction to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue fresh Aadhaar number for Arora, the petition also seeks directions from court for protection of the fundamental right of privacy and prevention of further breach and damages.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for UIDAI, submitted that the moment an Aadhaar number is issued, the person concerned and the number are 'locked together for life'.

The court, however, responded that had that been the case, power would not have been given to UIDAI under Section 23(n) of the Aadhaar (Targeted delivery of Financial and other subsidies, benefits and services) Act of 2016 to lay down conditions and procedure for issuance of new Aadhaar number for exiting holders.

"You have the power. It can't be read in such a pragmatic manner (if it can't be changed) then the rule has to go. It can be exercised in some manner," the court said.

The court added that it nonetheless agreed that an Aadhaar number could not be changed 'at the whims and fancies' of a user.

In the petition filed through advocates Sonal Anand and Surabhi Singh, the petitioner informed the court that his Aadhaar number was found to be linked with certain overseas entities unknown to him.

Thereafter, he requested UIDAI to issue him a new Aadhaar number in light of a serious threat to his identity, the plea said adding that UIDAI took a stand that no resident could have a duplicate Aadhaar number and that there was no process for issuance of a new Aadhaar number to any citizen.

It is further stated in the petition that although there is a provision under the Aadhaar Act for issuance of new Aadhaar number to the existing users, yet UIDAI is not inclined to issue a new number to him.

The petitioner said he is facing difficulties in his business on account of the exiting Aadhaar being linked to the overseas entity.

The matter would be heard next on September 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar card Delhi High Court
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp