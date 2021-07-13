STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India likely to add 12.6 lakh Covid cases, Karnataka about 60k by Aug 10

Death rate to fall, Maharashtra will see high toll, Karnataka at second spot 

Published: 13th July 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s Covid-19 count is expected to reach 32.1 million (321 lakh) cases, including an addition of 1.26 million (12.6 lakh) new cases by August 10. The country’s death toll is likely to touch 4.40 lakh.  Karnataka, on its part, is likely to reach a Covid tally of 29.35 lakh cases, with the death toll touching 37,275 fatalities by August 10. These were the figures projected by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima Consulting. 

Mysore Sanjeev, convener of Jeevan Raksha, said the good work done so far by India andKarnataka alike, especially improved containment management, needs to continue. “It is imperative that each district administration ensures that the 7-Day Moving Growth Rate (MGR) of Covid is less than 2 per cent.

Last week, 14 districts in Karnataka had a 7-Day MGR of less than 1 per cent, 15 districts had MGR of 1-2%. Only Kodagu has a marginally higher MGR of  3%, which is likely to reduce in the coming week. If all districts ensure a 7-Day MGR of less than 2% until 80% of the state population is fully vaccinated, Karnataka can undoubtedly avoid the third wave,” Sanjeev opined. 

He advised that micro containment zones, making RT-PCR testing available in  villages, and testing the right kind of people, instead of random Rapid Antigen Tests, should be followed. The current testing figures should be maintained but there needs to be a rationale behind who is being tested and why so many people are being tested.  

As per the projection, Maharashtra will touch a tally of 63.65 lakh by August 10, followed by Kerala with 35.3 lakh patients. Third in line is Karnataka, followed by Tamil Nadu with 26 lakh cases. Meanwhile, with respect to fatalities, Maharashtra’s death toll is expected to touch 1,43,425, followed by Karnataka with 37,275, Tamil Nadu with 34,700 and Kerala with 18,775.

COVID cases COVID 19 Karnataka India
