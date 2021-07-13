STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra unveils new electric vehicle policy, sets 10% share in total registrations by 2025

The new policy, which has updated the one announced in 2018, was released by Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Ashish Singh and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and others here.

Published: 13th July 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

EV, Electric vehicle, electric vehicles, electric cars

For representational purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced its new electric vehicle (EV) policy with an aim of making such vehicles achieve 10 per cent share of total registrations by 2025.

The new policy, which has updated the one announced in 2018, was released by Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Ashish Singh and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and others here.

"The policy has some ambitious targets. Electric vehicles must comprise at least 10 percent of total vehicles registered by 2025. We also want to achieve 25 percent EV share in public transport in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik. It includes converting 15 percent of the MSRTC fleet into EVs by 2025. We also intend to make Maharashtra the top producer of battery-driven EVs in India in terms of annual production capability," Singh said.

He said another target laid down in the new policy was to establish one gigawatt of battery manufacturing capability in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Thackeray said the conventional fuel-based passenger vehicle market may be hesitant as engines are getting upgraded in Euro-IV and V models but a major change can be brought about in the public transport sector by tapping MSRTC and civic-run undertakings for the EV initiative.

"The Union government's FAME-II policy and Maharashtra's new EV policy can be combined for greater effectiveness. We are trying to set up EV charging stations in these five major cities though several incentives, with residential and office areas being on the priority list to set up EV charging stations," Thackeray said.

He brushed aside a query on whether EV manufacturer Tesla was being contacted by the state government to be part of this sector by claiming that "a state cannot endorse a single car making company".

"We are in talks with all EV makers. Some 73-74 per cent ancillary makers of such vehicles are in Maharashtra. If any company conducts a study, they will naturally find Maharashtra a preferred destination in terms of ancillary suppliers as well as purchasers of such vehicles," the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Singh electric vehicle Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp